Game’s 40 Glocc Beat Down Could Cost Him $4.5 Million

West coast rapper and consummate name dropper The Game is facing the consequences of his actions. Last year, we reported that The Game had filmed himself assaulting rival rapper 40 Glocc. Now, 40 Glocc is suing The Game for $4.5 million.

The two rappers went toe to toe outside of a mansion tucked away in the Hollywood Hills. After 40 Glocc said he was attacked by Game via his Twitter page, Game posted the footage of the assault on YouTube. The video showed the Game viciously striking 40 Glocc for no other reason than 40 Glocc apparently had been talking smack about the “Put You On The Game” rapper. Immediately, 40 Glocc filed a lawsuit, however, the actual amount 40 Glocc was seeking was unspecified.

The details of the money 40 Glocc is suing for have been revealed and Game may have to come off a pretty penny. Here’s how 40 Glocc is justifying the $4.5 million:

— $500,000 in pain and suffering

— $500,000 in emotional distress

— $750,000 in lost earnings

— $2 million for punitive damages

— $25,000 in medical expenses

— Various other things

Do you think getting beat up and having the footage posted on YouTube is worth that much money? How would you react if you were 40 Glocc? If you were The Game, would you pay that much? Let us know your opinion.

