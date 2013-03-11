Philadelphia Eagles Want Paris Jackson As A Cheerleader

America’s fascination with Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has let to let up. After landing movie roles, Paris Jackson is now receiving offers to join the NFL as a cheerleader. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach of the cheerleaders wants Paris to shake her pom poms for the team when she graduates high school.

Eagles cheer coach Barbara Zaun expressed interest in Jackson joining her squad after seeing video of the 14-year-old cheering for her prep school’s basketball team. We thought that she had a lot of poise, confidence, and enthusiasm in her cheer performance. Paris has that ‘wow factor’ that makes a great cheerleader.”

Although Zaun is offering Paris Jackson the job now, Jackson can’t accept until she turns 18 and graduates high school. Part of the requirements to be employed as a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader is that the woman must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma. But Barbara Zaun says she will welcome Jackson into the fold when she’s ready. “She is already very comfortable in the limelight, so we think she would definitely stand out and impress the judges … We hope that she will try out for the team and be an Eagles cheerleader!”

Check out video of Paris Jackson cheering at her high school basketball team. Make sure you watch for the kick though!

