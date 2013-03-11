CLOSE
In Case You Missed It: The Alley-Oop Heard Around The Internet [VIDEO]

DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers completely dunked over Piston Brandon Knight (poor guy can’t catch a break) with an alley-oop from Chris Paul and left him wondering what the hell happened. If you missed it, watch the amazingness below.

