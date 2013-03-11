In Case You Missed It: The Alley-Oop Heard Around The Internet [VIDEO]

DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers completely dunked over Piston Brandon Knight (poor guy can’t catch a break) with an alley-oop from Chris Paul and left him wondering what the hell happened. If you missed it, watch the amazingness below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE SPORTS FROM THE URBAN DAILY!

Philadelphia Eagles Want Paris Jackson As A Cheerleader

Metta World Peace’s New Song: Is It “For You”?

Animal Groups Barking Mad At Vick’s New Dog!