You Better Ask Somebody! Check Out Things White People Can’t Say [VIDEO]

For a while, making a “S**t _____ People Say” video was as ubiquitous as the new Harlem Shake videos are. Well, the old trend of those humorous “S**t _____ People Say” videos are getting a little remix.

A few white guys got together and made a short clip of all of the things white people sound utterly ridiculous saying when trying to sound cool. While the sayings are funny, the delivery is what truly makes this video pop. And let’s not talk about these fools talking about twerking.

Check out the super funny clip below.

