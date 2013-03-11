Week #4 For Rihanna “Pour It Up” [MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED
Week #4 for Rihanna and slight movement with Drake making his way into the top 5 with “Started From The Bottom”! Let’s see if Rihanna can stay at the top of the heap!
|Rank
|Artist
|Title
|
1
|RIHANNA
|Pour It Up
|
*2
|LAMAR, KENDRICK
|Poetic Justice f/Drake
|
*3
|LIL WAYNE
|Love Me f/Drake & Future
|
4
|A$AP ROCKY
|F**kin Problems f/Drake
|
*5
|DRAKE
|Started From The Bottom
|
*6
|RIHANNA
|Loveeeeeee Song f/Future
|
7
|FUTURE
|Neva End f/Kelly Rowland
|
*8
|JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
|Suit & Tie f/JAY Z
|
*9
|B.O.B
|We Still In This B**ch f/T.I.
|
*10
|YOUNG JEEZY
|RIP f/2 Chainz
