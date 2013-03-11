Week #4 For Rihanna “Pour It Up” [MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

Week #4 for Rihanna and slight movement with Drake making his way into the top 5 with “Started From The Bottom”! Let’s see if Rihanna can stay at the top of the heap!

Rank Artist Title 1 RIHANNA Pour It Up *2 LAMAR, KENDRICK Poetic Justice f/Drake *3 LIL WAYNE Love Me f/Drake & Future 4 A$AP ROCKY F**kin Problems f/Drake *5 DRAKE Started From The Bottom *6 RIHANNA Loveeeeeee Song f/Future 7 FUTURE Neva End f/Kelly Rowland *8 JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Suit & Tie f/JAY Z *9 B.O.B We Still In This B**ch f/T.I. *10 YOUNG JEEZY RIP f/2 Chainz Visit Radio-One.com to see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10 —————————————————————————————————————————————————

