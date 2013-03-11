Here Comes The 61-Year-Old Bride Who Married the 8-Year-Old

If one of your ancestors asked you to marry someone who was over 50 years older than you, would you do it? Or would you let your kids do it, is the better question. Well, in the case of this 8-year-old child, Sanele Masilela, decided to jump the broom with 61-year-old, Helen Shabangu, because the ghost of his dead grandfather told him to, according to the Daily Mail.

The child, of Tshwane, South Africa, and woman had an actual ceremony of the wedding, which was planned in two months, because he feared that if they did not get married he would be cursed. Masiela is already married and has five children. They did not sign a marriage certificate, so their marriage is not legal.

His mother, Patience Masilela, claims that his grandfather never had a wedding, so he wanted Sanele to do so. And he married Helen “because he loved her.”

“By doing this we made the ancestors happy,” Patience said. “If we hadn’t done what my son had asked then something bad would have happened in the family. I didn’t have a problem with it because I know it’s what the ancestors wanted and it would make them happy.”

“I’m happy that I married Helen – but I will go to school and study hard,” said Sanele. “When I’m older I will marry a lady my own age.”

Umm, I’m not one to question anyone’s religion or beliefs, but I see a lot of kids in the background photos. If this were just about “playtime” couldn’t they get a little girl to do this mock wedding?

What do you guys think? Was he being respectful of his grandfather’s wishes or was this just creepy?

