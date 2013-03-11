Chris Brown On “Owning” Rihanna’s Privates: “It’s Just A Song”

Chris Brown appeared to be doing some damage control when TMZ questioned him about his proclamation that he was the sole owner of Rihanna’s vajayjay.

RELATED: Rihanna Cancels Boston Concert Due To Laryngitis

This past Thursday, Breezy made the bold and crude statement to a crowd at Emerson Theater:

“You GOTTA say that one thing to her… don’t make me have to tell you again, that’s my p***y baby! … so you better not give it away!”

When reporters caught up with him three days later, Chris was singing a different tune, claiming “It was just a song.”

Still no word from Rihanna on Breezy’s tackless behavior.

GET THE LATEST IN NEWS AND GOSSIP ON THE URBAN DAILY!