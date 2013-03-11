Azealia Banks Calls Rita Ora Rihanna’s “Understudy”

Azealia Banks has a bit to say about fellow singer, Rita Ora. They are both on tour in Australia for the Future Music Festival, and took to Twitter (of course, because that is her social medium of choice) to express her distaste for Ora.

https://twitter.com/AZEALIABANKS/status/310868963162742785

https://twitter.com/AZEALIABANKS/status/310869056737640448

https://twitter.com/AZEALIABANKS/status/310870059293749248

Apparently, Azealia says that Rita has been trying to “intimidate” her throughout the tour by taking pics of her without her knowledge, so Azealia became tired of the antics. Rita sent a text to Azealia to seemingly put her in her place, but Azealia put the pic on Instagram.

There have been so many beefs with Azealia Banks over the past year, sometimes you just have to wonder, could it be … you? To resort to calling someone an understudy of someone who seems to have a bit of a following (both singers do), is a bit childish.

And no shade, but I really can’t think of one song from either singer where beef needs to be necessary. Let the music speak for itself!

What do you guys think?

