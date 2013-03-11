Lamar Odom’s Baby Mama Pens Letter About Living In The Kardashians’ Shadow

Liza Morales decided to open her heart to the world by penning an emotional letter regarding her relationship with ex-fiance, Lamar Odom. Morales is still hurt that Odom proposed to Khloe Kardashian just four weeks after they’d broken up.
READ: Who Is Liza Morales? 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know
Lamar wasn’t a model boyfriend as Liza revealed she had to deal with groupies and Lamar’s ongoing affair with another woman–a relationship he told her he had ended.
Liza did meet Khloe once which she describes as a “pleasant experience”, but her interactions are Lamar are handled solely through their lawyers.
Liza states:
“I don’t think I’ll forget the tight knot I felt in the pit of my stomach the morning I received the text message with three simple words on the screen. It read “I’m getting married” and it was from the man I’d spent more than 10 years of my life with. Years that included us getting engaged in 2000 and becoming parents to one daughter and two sons. Yet not long after our separation Lamar Odom was getting married to Khloe Kardashian, a woman he’d met four weeks before. How could the man who’d constantly given me reason after reason for why we couldn’t get married just yet now be ready to tie the knot so quickly? There aren’t words to explain how I felt that day.
“I met Lamar in the 9th grade in Queens, New York, and was completely taken in by his wit, charm, and that devastating smile he so easily flashed at anyone he met. We dated from the 11th grade on and shared a tight bond due to a lot of things, including the fact that we both were products of broken homes.
Read rest of Liza’s open letter HERE
GET THE LATEST IN NEWS AND GOSSIP ON THE URBAN DAILY!
Azealia Banks Calls Rita Ora Beyonce’s “Understudy”
Chris Brown On “Owning” Rihanna’s Privates: “It’s Just A Song”