Top Hip-Hop Songs of 2013 … So Far

The top hip-hop songs of 2013 are a diverse bunch of tunes. The list of the year’s biggest rap hits so far includes everyone from Seattle indie rapper Macklemore to South Korean phenom Psy, with some venerable favorites—Drake, Pitbull, Flo Rida—thrown in for good measure.

MUST READ: Hip Hop/R&B Album New Release Dates For 2013

The top hip-hop songs of 2013 list was compiled using the Billboard Rap Songs chart—and a bit of creative license. Billboard doesn’t keep a year-to-date tally of the top hip-hop songs, so we started the inventory with the three rap hits that have reached No. 1 in 2013. We filled the other seven slots with tunes that have been in the charts for much of 2013, flirting with the top spot.

MUST READ: 20 Hit Songs Meant For Other Singers

Check out the top hip-hop songs of 2013 list and let us know if you agree with these selections. If not, holler in the comments and give us your picks for the best rap songs of the year—so far.

1. “Thrift Shop,” Mackelmore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz

2. “I Cry,” Flo Rida

3. “Gangnam Style,” Psy

4. “F—ing Problems,” A$AP Rocky ft. Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar

5. “Swimming Pools (Drank),” Kendrick Lamar

6. “I’m Different,” 2 Chainz

7. “Love Me,” Lil Wayne Ft. Drake & Future

8. “Feel This Moment,” Pitbull ft. Christina Aguilera

9. “Poetic Justice,” Kendrick Lamar ft. Drake

10. “All Gold Everything,” Trinidad James

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY!

Top 10 Rihanna Songs

Top 10 Kendrick Lamar Songs…So Far

Top 10 Barely There Magazine Covers [PHOTOS]