Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian & More Get Hacked!

Identity theft affects everyone no matter how much you’re worth. According to TMZ several entertainers and politicians, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Vice President Joe Biden have had their financial information compromised by a computer hacker.

Must Read:Rappin’ Paper: The Most Expensive Lyrics Of 2012

While details remain sketchy, an undisclosed website obtained and posted the social security numbers, credit card info and other personal details of the aforementioned people along with Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson and Hillary Clinton.

The FBI and LAPD are currently looking into the situation. What happened to the days of just hacking Twitter accounts and making people spam their friends with horoscopes?

RELATED: Hackers Steal Entire Michael Jackson Catalog From Sony

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!