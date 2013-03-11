Trinidad James: “I’m Not The Spokesperson For Molly” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

ATL’s own Trinidad James stopped by Hot 107.9 in Atlanta and spoke to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show about whether or not he has friends in the industry, his skills on the basketball court, girls, and of course his smash song “All Gold Everything.”

When Headkrack asked Trinidad about the song’s popular line, “popped a molly, I’m sweating,” Trinidad explained how he doesn’t want to encourage kids to do drugs. Watch the interview below to see what else he said:

