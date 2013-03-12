NYPD Open Fire 11 Times On Brooklyn 16 Year Old: Residents Protest!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to Global Grind, individuals marched to the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush to protest the killing of 16 year old Kimani Grey by Undercover NYPD officers over the weekend. The reported marchers are gathered at Nostrand Ave & Snyder Ave in Brooklyn, NY as a result of the 16 year old being shot 11 times on Saturday evening by NYPD. (Kimani Grey, later died from his injuries at Kings County Hospital.)

Here are some of the quotes that Global Grind is posting;

According to police:

“Kimani Gray was shot multiple times in the leg and stomach when he pointed a .357 revolver at the cops in East Flatbush just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.”

According to witnesses:

“The cops, they just jumped out of the car so fast,” witness Devonte Brown said.”They started shooting him and he went down, he was bleeding, holding his side, screaming, ‘stop, stop,'” Brown said. “He was running for his life, telling the cops, ‘Stop,’ said witness Camille Johnson. ‘They really are, seriously, walking around, shooting little kids.’”

The community clearly doesn’t feel the police are being truthful with their facts, and if the eyewitnesses are to be believed, there is a lot of explaining to do. While all the facts have not been gathered about this incident, one thing is clear, this is not going to go away. The community is going to demand answers. We will be talking about this one for some time to come.

What is your initial feeling about it? Do you believe there is something suspect going on? Take the poll and speak on it.

