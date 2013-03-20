Too $hort Arrested For DUI & Narcotics Possession

Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Oakland rap veteran Too $hort has found himself on the wrong side of the law. According to TMZ, the “Blow The Whistle” MC was stopped for a traffic violation in L.A. early Wednesday morning and attempted to flee when officers tried to administer a breathalyzer test.
Once he was apprehended Short Dog was booked for blowing a .09 alcohol level– just over the legal limit–and for possession of narcotics. The kind and amount of the drugs is unknown at this time.
