Jackie Robinson Gives America “Hope” In “42” [VIDEO]

On April 12 Director Brian Helk brings the life story of Jackie Robinson and his history-making signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers to the big screen in, “42”.

Starring Chadwick Boseman as Robinson and Harrison Ford as team manager Branch Ricky, the film sheds light on the trials and tribulations of an American icon.

Watch this extended trailer courtesy of Warner Brothers Films.

