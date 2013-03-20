Aspiring Rapper Tried To Sacrifice Friend To Get Into Illuminati

Guys, this is getting out of control. A June trial date was set for Wafeeq Sabir El-Amin in Virginia who believed that it was necessary for him to sacrifice his friend’s life in order for him to be a rap sensation.

The judge denied bail for El-Amin, 27, and he was deemed a “danger to the public.” According to the Times-Dispatch, he was so high from marijuana, he couldn’t remember what he did when he was questioned by detectives.

“You are my sacrifice,” Johnson quoted El-Amin as saying before he allegedly fired a shot toward his friend’s head inside a Henrico home that was to become a music studio.

The incident happened the Dec. 26 at an abandoned house. The victim woke up to “El-Amin pointing a gun at his head and saying he needed to be sacrificed.

The bullet ricocheted off the victim’s hand sending bone and skin fragments into his eye, according to the warrant, but the victim was able to get hold of the gun and shoot El-Amin in the stomach before he ran off. Johnson [the Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney] said in court Thursday that the trial will delve into the hip-hop music culture and the notion that a secret society called the Illuminati has control over the success of some performers. It was the belief that a sacrifice had to occur in order to join the Illuminati that allegedly incited El-Amin, Johnson said. Investigators recovered more than a pound of marijuana from the Athens Avenue home, according to the search warrant, as well as literature dealing with the Illuminati and its alleged connection to the music industry.

Supposedly his Illuminati obsession had grown, and he was studying the career of 50 Cent.

He s charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. It is his first offense.

What do you guys think about the Illuminati’s influence on hip-hop culture?

