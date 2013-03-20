“Freeway” Rick Ross Says Nick Cannon “Will Kill It” In Biopic [VIDEO]

Actor Nick Cannon inspired many raised eyebrows when he revealed that’d he be playing drug kingpin “Freeway” Rick Ross in an upcoming biopic. In this week’s episode of TVONE’s “What’s Hot” Ross spoke exclusively about his decision to cast the “America’s Got Talent” host in the story of his life.

“My gut feeling is telling me that Nick is gonna kill it,” he said in the interview. Watch the full interview above.

