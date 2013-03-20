New Relationship Book Focuses On Black Communities

What is the marriage problem? In his new book,”Where Did Our Love Go” journalist Gil Robertson IV looks deep into why the marriage rate has significantly decreased in the African American community.

The book features a number of essays by thought-leaders from mental health, religious, and creative communities such as Anthony Hamilton, jessica Care moore, and Dr. Nicole LeBeach. Ever since the 1960’s the marriage rate has fallen continuously, and according to the 2010 census, 42 percent of African American adults are unmarried. It’s time to find out why.

Relationships are have been the hot topic of discussion for a few years now, and “Where Did Our Love Go” gives a new spin to the otherwise trite discussion.

The book is the third antholgy by Robertson. It is available in stores now, and Robertson will be going on a tour throughout April.

