A Tribe Called Quest To Reunite On New Q-Tip Album?

Billboard is reporting something that is going to make A Tribe Called Quest fans jump out of their own skin! Hopes were dashed a few weeks ago after Tribe member Ali Shaheed Muhammad, revealed in an interview that the public should not expect any new Tribe music. But, leave it to Q-Tip to shock everyone with information to the contrary!

During an interview at SXSW, Tip revealed that he would like his group mates to join him on his next solo album, ” The Last Zulu“. He also hints at a possible DJ collab situation with Muhammad! This just gets better and better for true Tribe fans! Check out the video below!

While this may not be a full fledged Tribe album, it’s still better than nothing! So, let’s all be good, say our prayers, eat our vegetables and wish on the first star of the night tonight that they are able to make this happen! If we deserve it, maybe this is one Tribe wish that will come true!

