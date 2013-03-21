Roland Martin Leaving CNN?

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

TheWrap.com is reporting that Roland Martin will be leaving his position at CNN. Martin took to Twitter to reveal his departure from the network saying, ” yes, last day at @cnn is April 6.”

Lot’s of changes have been taking place over at the cable news network since Jeff Zucker took over recently as the head of CNN Worldwide. Roland Martin tweeted to a follower that it was a result of Zucker coming aboard saying, “New boss wants his own peeps.”

Well, whatever the reason that Roland Martin is leaving, we are sure that it won’t hamper his career and that he has wonderful things in the pipeline as to his new endeavors. So don’t fret too much, you’re sure to hear from him again really soon!

