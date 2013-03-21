Final Answer? Yes, Cedric The Entertainer New Millionaire Host!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TheWrap.com , congratulations are in order as it was announced on Wednesday that Cedric The Entertainer will be hosting the upcoming twelfth season of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”. Cedric will be taking over the day time show for Meredith Vieira who started the weekday version of Millionaire in 2002.

Ced had this to say about the new gig:

“I’m truly looking forward to hosting ‘Millionaire.’ The show is a modern day game show GIANT, and the team at Disney-ABC has been great at putting the right elements together over 11 seasons. I’m excited to entertain all those who watch and play as season 12 launches … It’s going to be a good time every day!!”

We’re sure the show is going to be even more entertaining than before! And with Steve Harvey hosting The Family Feud, seems like they have to find a game show for DL Hughley to host next! We hear Alex Trebek is ready to retire, hmm Jeopardy maybe?

