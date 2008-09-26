VIDEO: Mint Condition Are Living The E-Life

If you weren’t born when Mint Condition first came on the scene, chances are you were probably conceived to one of their hits. Classics like “Breakin My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” and “You Send Me Swingin'” have been quiet storm staples for years. Now the band from the Twin Cities is back with a new CD, E-Life. The Urban Daily caught up with them backstage at B.B. Kings in NYC and they discussed how they made a whole new batch of baby making music for the digital minded.

