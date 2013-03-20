What is Snoop Dogg’s real name? Snoop’s birth name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. The rapper takes his name from his stepfather, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Sr., who divorced his mother, Beverly Broadus, in 1975. Snoop, who is also known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, was born Oct. 20, 1971, in Long Beach, Calif., a place he’s mentioned in countless songs throughout his career. Snoop’s birth father, Vernall Varnado, was largely absent during Snoop’s childhood.

Growing up, Snoop Dogg’s parents called him Calvin, but they also gave him the nickname Snoopy, supposedly because of how he looked. Calvin adopted the stage name Snoop Doggy Dogg when he began recording, and his breakout success came with “Deep Cover,” the theme song from the 1992 film of the same name.

Snoop worked with mentor Dr. Dre on the cut, and the two formed a partnership that would result in numerous classic hip-hop releases, among them Dre’s “The Chronic” album. Snoop’s musical success followed a troubled teenage period during which he’d been a member of the Rollin’ 20 Crips gang and served a stint in Wayside County Jail for cocaine possession.

Whatever Snoop thinks of his real name, he’s certainly fond of his hip-hop pseudonym. In 1993, he released the smash single “Who Am I? (What’s My Name),” a rap anthem that taught the world a valuable lesson: Calvin Broadus is Snoop Doggy Dogg—so that’s what you call him. Or is it? In 2012, Snoop Dogg adopted the new moniker Snoop Lion and announced plans to release a reggae album. Due out April 23,2013, “Reincarnation” features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Drake, Busta Rhymes and Rita Ora, among others.

