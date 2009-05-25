Amber Rose Denies Cassidy Hook-Up Rumors





Rule #1 in creepin’ is deny, deny deny…(right Trina?)

According to Ballerstatus.com, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has denied having any releations with Philly rapper Cassidy.

The shaved head, blonde bombshell cleared up those rumors, via an update on her Twitter page Friday (May 22), calling the gossip “ridiculous.”

“I do NOT know Cassity personally, I met him for the first and only time at a charity softball game. THAT’S IT! These blogs r ridiculous,” Amber wrote.

Guess the blogs were not on point this time. Amber didn’t address the break-up rumors{click to read], though.

