NBA: Will Magic Make Lebron Disappear?



With a 99-89 win on their home court the Orlando Magic took a 2-1 lead in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dwight Howard had 24 points and 9 rebounds while Lebron lead the Cavs with 41 points in the loss. Game four will be broadcast on TNT Tuesday live from the Amway Arena.

