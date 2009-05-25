Robin Givens Gets Sued By The Feds!

With her first marriage to boxer Mike Tyson lasting just one year and a second marriage falling apart in less than one day, actress Robin Givens has been unlucky in love.

She’s now also unlucky in taxes.

The U.S. government has sued the 44-year-old actress over what it says is $292,000 of unpaid federal taxes, interest and penalties as far back as 1996.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, the feds asked the federal court in Tampa, Fla. to enter a formal judgment against Givens on 39 separate assessments covering eight of the 12 calendar years through 2007. Such a court finding would make it easier for the Internal Revenue Service to try to collect the allegedly unpaid amounts through garnishing her earnings or levying her assets, such as bank accounts.

The government’s petition states that Givens resides in Bradenton, near Tampa. News media reports say at least one of her two children has attended a school there, while other accounts say she shuttles between New York City and Florida.

Her Los Angeles-based agent, Darryl Marshak, confirmed Givens uses a Bradenton address but declined to comment on the lawsuit. No answer has been filed yet in court.

