Is Eminem To Blame For 'Detox' Delay?

Dr. Dre’s long awaited album Detox is beginning to become more myth than reality. However, frustrated fans can officially blame one MC for the delay: Eminem.

Click here to see Star & Buc Wild talk about ‘Detox’

In a recent interview with DJ Semtex on BBC radio, Slim Shady himself took the heat for Detox’s delay.

“With Dre, Dre’s got a lot of material for this record,” Em told DJ Semtex.

While the working time period for Detox has been highly speculated, with the initial announcement of the album coming in the early part of the new millennium, Eminem says that Dre has been hard and work on the album for the past year.

Slim Shady also revealed that his latest album, Relapse, is the reason Detox will suffer further delays.

Click here to answer if anyone cared about Eminem’s new album!

“He’s recorded a lot of material,” Eminem added. “I think that more so than anything, before his album, he basically put aside, he was working on his record for a good time period, I would say probably a year, a year and some change straight, he was working on his record and he basically put that on hold once we got on the road with my record, which I’m extremely grateful for you know.”

Click here to listen to Em & Dre’s track, “For Old Time’s Sake”

Detox still has no formal release date. Eminem’s latest effort, Relapse is expected to sell more than 600,000 units in the first seven days of commercial release.

Also On The Urban Daily: