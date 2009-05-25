CLOSE
THE LEAK: Peep The New 'Halloween' Trailer!

It’s that time of year again, and Michael Myers has returned home to sleepy Haddonfield, Illinois to take care of some unfinished family business.

Unleashing a trail of terror that only horror master Rob Zombie can, Myers will stop at nothing to bring closure to the secrets of his twisted past.

But the town’s got an unlikely new hero, if they can only stay alive long enough to stop the unstoppable.

Check out the H2 trailer below and be sure to check it out in theaters on August 28th:

