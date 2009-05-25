Is Twitter Getting Its Own TV Show?

What’s Twitter doing? Going after a TV series.

The San Francisco-based web phenom has partnered with Reveille and Brillstein Entertainment to develop an unscripted TV skein described as “putting ordinary people on the trail of celebrities in a revolutionary competitive format.”

Project was announced with few details Monday by Reveille and Brillstein Entertainment. Series concept was created by novelist/screenwriter Amy Ephron, who will exec produce with Reveille’s Mark Koops and Howard T. Owens, Brillstein’s Jon Liebman and Lee Kernis and producers Kevin Foxe and Steve Lathan.

“We’ve found a compelling way to bring the immediacy of Twitter to life on TV,” Liebman said.

Worldwide rights to the show will be repped by ShineReveille Intl.

