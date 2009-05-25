Wendy Williams Calls Trina A "Garden Tool"

I guess the playoff aren’t the only thing getting people testy. On Wendy Williams radio show, the shock jock commented on a blurb made by Miami’s own Trina where she says that she got some “Black Mamba” courtesy of Kobe Bryant.

Click here to see Trina deny the Kobe rumors!

Now that should light a fire against Denver and Kenyon Martin tonight, right?!

Anyhoo, Williams being Williams spoke eloquently about Trina’s status as a NBA wife and calls her by (in her opinion) her “true name.” I guess there was more to Vanessa’s eye-fcuk than what Bossip reported.

Don’t believe me? Well check out the video below:

