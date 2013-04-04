K. Michelle Slams ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Cast Mates On Twitter

The anticipation for the most ratchet scripted reality show ever created is hitting fever pitch. People are clamoring for the premiere of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” because of the fights and other drama that is routinely played out for our sick and twisted pleasure. Since the trailer hit the internet, singer and cast member K. Michelle has been keeping the ratchetness going by slamming two of her cast mates on Twitter.

K. Michelle is seen getting into altercations with MiMi Faust and Rasheeda at separate times during the three minute and fifty one second supertrailer. After the supertrailer hit the internet, the wild singer took to her twitter page to hype the beefs a little bit more. Without calling names, K. Michelle sent warning shots to Rasheeda and MiMi. She tweeted, “I just mind business and some of these b***hes started from the bottom and they STILL THERE!” Along with the tweet was alink to the trailer.

You already know how hyped I am for this season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” I am not ashamed that I am highly entertained by the mundane lives of Atlanta’s scripted reality elite. judge me if you feel the need, but you know you watch it too.

Everybody always wanna fight with me & scream out,U DON'T HAVE A MAN.From the look of things y'all dont either.DNA TEST,and ballerina skirts — K.Michelle (@kmichelle) April 3, 2013

Before u come for me make sure your own shit is in order! — K.Michelle (@kmichelle) April 3, 2013

Who brags about A PIECE of man? Sorry ill brag when I get a WHOLE man. Let the church say AMEN. — K.Michelle (@kmichelle) April 3, 2013

I just mind business and some of these bitches started from the bottom and they STILL THERE! APRIL 22 http://t.co/6yVlovkMul 💐🌸🌷🌹🌺 LOL — K.Michelle (@kmichelle) April 3, 2013

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Rapper Jim Jones Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct

8 ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Fights We’re Hyped For [SUPERTRAILER]

DJ Clue Arrested On Drug And Traffic Charges