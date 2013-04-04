Busta Rhymes Allegedly Flies Into Homophobic Rant Over Ketchup

Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes is known for his jovial animated personality. However, Busta wasn’t in a happy mood when he stopped in for a quick bite to eat at a Miami restaurant Cheeseburger Baby. Rhymes allegedly threw a wild homophobic tantrum when his burger was served without ketchup.

Busta Rhymes and his entourage were in Miami to film a music video. After a long day of shooting, Busta Rhymes was craving a cheeseburger and went over to Cheeseburger Baby. When he and his crew arrived, one of the entourage members walked up to the counter and said, “Can you take my order first? We’re very important people.” When the request was denied, Busta became agitated that he had to wait on a line to order his food. When his food was served, all of the condiments he requested were on the side instead of on the burger, which is store policy.

According to the owner of Cheeseburger Baby, Stephanie Vitori, Busta Rhymes flew into a furious rage. Busta screamed, “F*** you, fag! I’m not leaving until I get ketchup, mayo, salt and pepper on my burger!” Busta then turned to Vitori and yelled, “F*** you, bitch!” Stephanie Vitori is a lesbian and obviously found the remarks offensive. “Over putting ketchup, mayo, salt and pepper on a burger? For real, you can’t open up a mayo and ketchup packet? It’s not right. I’m a gay business owner, and you don’t use that term. It’s degrading.”

Busta Rhymes isn’t taking the matter too seriously because he took to Twitter to laugh off the accusations. Busta tweeted, “Funny the sh*t mu’fu*ka’s come up with. All I can do is laugh. Lmfao!!”

While I do believe this may have taken place, I’m not too sure if I believe it was Busta Rhymes who did all of this. I’ve met Busta a few times and none of those times did I introduce myself as a writer, so there would be no need for him to front, and he was the nicest person ever. Seriously, shook hands and gave out hugs to random people who recognized him. He’s one of the most personable rappers I’ve ever met so I’m not sure what this is all about, but we shall see.

