The Self Proclaimed “Ray Charles Of Rap” Arrested After Multi-State Man Hunt!

So, before we start this story, we already know the first thing you are going to ask us is, who is Mac Wayne? So, we’ll let you see who he is, through his own depiction! Check out the videos below!

OK, so now that we’ve cleared that up, Mac Wayne, the aspiring rapper, has taken the police chase thing to an entirely new level. A bold one!

After allegedly robbing 2 women at knife point and subsequently chopping off the hair of one of the women, the rapper and his alleged female accomplice were arrested by police and taken in to custody. According to the Everett Heraldnet.com, Mac Wayne was found to be in possession of; methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. (It’s not clear to us whether or not that was for personal use or for distribution)

Instead of sticking around to stand trial, the rapper decided to run, and stayed on the run for a number of weeks. There was a $250,000 warrant for his arrest from the Snohomish County Superior Court and while police were searching for him high and low, he reportedly recorded a song and sent it to the local media back in Everett, Washington! The song is called, “Catch Me If You Can” and in it Mac Wayne taunts police with lyrics like;

“Detectives in my mama’s house,” making the front page, a decision “to split out of town” and police trying to get “the Ginger Bread Man…I’m on the run. Catch me if you can.”

Well, apparently they could catch him, and they did because as of Noon today he was arrested in Oakland, CA.

In the words of our boss, The Urban Daily, Senior Editor Jerry Barrow, “You can’t make this stuff up!” You sure can’t and in this case, why would you even want to?!

This saga is still being updated and we know we are going to be following this bizzare story to the end!

