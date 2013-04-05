Jay-Z And Beyonce Celebrate 5th Anniversary In Cuba!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Wow! It’s been 5 whole years already since Mr. & Mrs. Carter became one? Where has the time gone? Seems like just yesterday that we were all trying to figure out if they were even really dating!

Well, they are not only celebrating, they are doing it big! According to Rap-Up.com the couple went to Havana, Cuba and took their family with them to partake in the festivities! Check out the video of them walking around the little town. They look very throw back, old glamorous Hollywood to us!

We congratulate Blue Ivy’s parents on a heck of a 5 years, and we can’t wait to see what they do to celebrate their 10 year anniversary!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Kevin Hart Debuts Movie Trailer For “Let Me Explain”

Forest Whitaker Set To Produce Richard Pryor Biopic

Using His Platform For Greatness; Michael “Blue” Williams Creats Gun Buyback Program

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!