DJ Jazzy Joyce On Being A Lesbian: “I Knew Girls Excited Me”

In an interview with Monica Taylor of MommysDirtyLittleSecret.com, veteran DJ and producer Jazzy Joyce opens up about being a lesbian, her first sexual experience and domestic abuse she suffered in one relationship.

On when she knew…

Monica Taylor: We’ve been friends for over 20 years…Wow! When did you know you were different from the other girls? DJ Jazzy Joyce: In 4th grade I always looked forward to my teacher leaning over me so I can smell her and look at her boobs and I used to love the show I Dream of Jeanie. I didn’t know I was different…I just knew girls excited me. It was natural.

On domestic violence in her relationship..

MT: You had a lot of great relationships that I remember but not too long ago you went through something that surprised me. Domestic violence is something you don’t hear lesbians talk about often, tell me about your experience… JJ: People don’t know, I was with this woman for 4 years. Her breaking my nose was just the volcano erupting. The sex was incredible…but the violence was just as incredible. One day I had to go to the radio station and the girl had slashed my tires. When I got to the station and I was too embarrassed to tell anyone or get counseling from a domestic violence center because I was gay. It was incredibly lonely, you feel like people are going to say ‘that’s what you get for your type of lifestyle. So you just suffer in silence. READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE!

