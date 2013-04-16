Marlon Wayans Explains Why Kevin Hart Was Driving Drunk [VIDEO]

Marlon Wayans doesn’t bite his tongue for anyone, so when TMZ tracked down the actor and comedian to ask about “Scary Movie 5” and Kevin Hart’s recent DUI you knew he was going to say some wild ish.

“The thing about Kev is he didn’t drink much, he’s only about this big. He just had a sip,” he told the cameras. “A normal person wouldn’t have been drunk. But Kevin is the size of a penis. When you’re that little it just takes one sip. I don’t think he was drunk.”

Wayans, who helped launch the “Scary Movie” franchise, was more diplomatic when talking about the sequels he called “crackhead stepchildren” in our interview. Watch the clip below.

