Tyga Tells The Breakfast Club He’s Never Been Paid Royalties!

So, Tyga was interviewed by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club recently and he revealed that he has not received a royalty check from YMCMB as of yet! This kid has previously released two albums and just released a third last week! And he has not gotten a dime since he was signed?! Wow!

See what he told Charlamagne and company in the video below!

We can’t imagine working on 3 albums, and according to Hip Hop DX selling over 350,000 in just the United States alone, and never seeing our just share of that money in our bank accounts! Somebody’s bank account is looking pretty swell, off Tyga’s music, wonder who that would be?

Says Tyga;

“I never got a check from Young Money/Cash Money, But by me saying that, I’ve always treated my career like independent and everything that I got is because of myself, my own endorsements, me touring, myself. I think I got a signing bonus when I first signed but that was it.”

That is just sad. If he has to operate like an independent artist, then he should be making even more money for cutting out all of the middle men that he is not utilizing if he is doing all that work himself.

Let this be a valuable lesson to aspiring artist out there, stop signing over your life for a pair of Jordan’s and a chain! If labels know you will rap or sing for that, then that is exactly what you are going to get! Beware!

