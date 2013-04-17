Is Chief Keef The Next Rapper Under The Lyrical Microscope?

According to Clutch Magazine, Chief Keef is coming under fire for some of his lyrics and a group in Chicago is working to keep the public schools from playing his music at any of their events. “The Girls Like Me Project” Inc., has devised a petition to keep Chief Keef away from the schools after he leaked a new unreleased song on his twitter page. The song is called “You” and it discusses murdering women. Its lyrics say things like;

“You aint gonna let me f*ck and I feel you, but you gone suck my d*ck or I’ll kill you.”

Classy right? Well the ladies in Chicago have had enough and they submitted a petition that read;

“As an artist on a national label, Interscope Records, Chief Keef and his label mates have the ability to mass-produce messages that glorify rape and murder of girls. His platform allows him access to influence minds and psyches of impressionable students in CPS. While it may be a challenge to stop radio stations from promoting this message, school officials have the authority to exercise their moral obligation which calls for the boycott of music that promotes rape or any kind of gender violence. Many DJ’s claim students aggressively demand Chief Keef be played, however, you can set the boundaries to the type of music your students are exposed to. Therefore, we are asking CPS to take a stand and limit the exposure your students have to this destructive music. In a city where violence disproportionately halts the potential of our young people, we cannot afford this type of influence in our schools. If nowhere else in this city, our girls deserve to feel safe from sexual violence and misogyny in their school communities. We are pleading with you to ban DJ’s from playing this music during your assemblies, dances, proms, sports activities, or any variation of school functions.”

We are beyond certain this story is just getting started! They clearly mean business. So we’ll all have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

