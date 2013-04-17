Fake Boston Marathon Family Guy Clip Causing Uproar [Updated]

You can not force people to have class or tact, not even when a horrifying tragedy is involved. After the appalling events in Boston, some “upstanding citizen” went and spliced together two totally separate scenes of a March episode of “Family Guy” in which Peter Griffin wins the Boston Marathon through terrible tactics.

The first part of the clip shows Peter speaking to Bob Costas, but then the clip splices another portion of the show and makes it seem as if Family Guy in some way is the cause of the awful events that took place in Boston or that the show had in some way predicted that the Boston situation would happen. Take a look below.

The anger levels on the internets over the clip started to get to a frenzied level. So much so that Seth MacFarlane took to twitter and shared his views on the clip. Said MacFarlane;

“The edited Family Guy clip currently circulating is abhorrent. The event was a crime and a tragedy, and my thoughts are with the victims.”

It should also be noted that MacFarlane is from New England, so we are sure this hit closer to home for him than a lot of people realize. Let’s just hope people hurry up and stop focusing on the frustrating aspects of the trivial minds of some internet clowns and get back to focusing on the people of Boston where the attention belongs.

[Update]

As of today, Wednesday, April 17, 2013 YouTube has begun forcing the video down on as many YouTube channels as they can. The pressure on them has been growing across the internets, as the conspiracy theorists voices regarding this video as some sort of sign seem to be getting louder and louder.

