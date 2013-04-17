Who is Christian Karembeu’s wife? Karembeu married Adriana Karembeu, a Slovakian supermodel and Victoria’s Secret spokeswoman once known for having the longest legs in the business, in 1998. Christian and Adriana Karembeu separated in March 2011, and according to reports, they divorced in December of the following year. The better question, then, may be, “Who is Christian Karembeu’s ex-wife,” since the former French soccer star—or footballer, as they say in Europe—and sometime TV personality appears to be a romantic free agent.

MUST READ: 5 Ways To Stay Fit While On Vacation

So who is Christian Karembeu’s ex-wife? Adriana Karembeu is a 41-year-old model who got her start when she won a modeling contest while studying medicine in Prague. She moved to Paris to pursue her career, and as her fame grew, she appeared in advertisements for Avon, Wonderbra, and Peroni Beer, among other brands. In 2011, she appeared on the French version of the reality game show “Dancing With the Stars.” Standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, she has legs nearly 50 inches long, and said gams landed her in the European edition of the “Guinness Book of World Records.”

Christian and Adriana Karembeu’s split came roughly 18 years after they met on a flight from Paris to Milan in 1998. They got hitched that same year, and while they stayed married a long time—especially by celebrity standards—their public lifestyles eventually took their toll. In March 2011, Adriana Karembeu told Paris Match that they had, indeed, split—something that perhaps wasn’t a surprise to gossip followers, as “they didn’t appear to have a life together,” according to the magazine French Soir.

“The truth is I’ve never cheated on my husband but we haven’t been together for a couple of months now,” Adriana told Paris Match.

Born in New Caledonia, a French territory off the coast of Australia, Karembeu was a member of the French national squad that won the World Cup in 1998. He retired in 2006 and now serves as a scout for the Arsenal Football Club in England. He’s also hosted the travel TV show “Des Iles et des Hommes,” which translates “Of Islands and Men.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Who Is Ayesha Alexander Curry?

Who Is Al Horford’s Wife?

Who is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn?