Eric Bellinger Says It’s His Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Songwriter Eric Bellinger who has penned songs for Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, and Usher is ready to take a turn at singing and he is set to debut his first album, “Born II Sing, Vol. III”. “I’ve been doing this for 10 years now,” he said, “so I’m excited.” Watch his interview below!

