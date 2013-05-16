Janet Jackson’s 10 Best Dance Videos

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

Janet Jackson has never been one of those divas to bring the house down with her powerful vocals. However, that has never mattered to anyone because Janet is an amazing entertainer. Her strategy for pop domination was to win audiences over by putting on a show–a damn good one at that. Her world tours will go down in history as some of the most iconic live performances a stage has ever seen.

So for her birthday (May 16th), I decided to show some love to one of the baddest female performers in the game. Wish Janet Jackson a happy birthday and countdown her 10 best dance videos with us. Let me know your favorite Janet dance routine in the comments.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily: