Wade Robson: “Michael Jackson Was An Amazing Artist & A Pedophile!” [VIDEO]

Famed choreographer Wade Robson has been met with endless amounts of skepticism since alleging he was molested by Michael Jackson when he was a child. After watching the inflammatory interview Robson just did with Matt Lauer on “The Today Show,” that skepticism most likely will grow.

Wade Robson spoke to Matt Lauer this morning where he said Michael Jackson made him engage in sex acts from the time he was seven years old until he turned fourteen. When asked specifically what happened, Wade Robson replied, “He performed sexual acts on me and forced me to perform sexual acts on him.” Besides the obvious, the troubling thing with the statement is Wade Robson testified on behalf of Michael Jackson in his 2005 child molestation case. However, the “So You Think You Can Dance” choreographer says he is changing his tune now because Michael told him that their alleged sex acts were “expressions of love” and if anyone ever found out that both of their lives and careers would be over.

Wade Robson initially filed a creditor’s claim against the King of Pop’s estate last week. He firmly says he didn’t take action against MJ until he had a nervous breakdown and sought therapy. Robson told Matt Lauer, “For the first time in my life I began to realize that my completely numb and unexplored feelings in relation to what Michael did to me might be a problem and maybe I need to speak to someone about it.”

Robson also denied that the memories of sexual abuse were repressed, but did say that he was unwilling to understand that what happened to him at the hands of Michael Jackson was sexual abuse. He also stated that Michael Jackson was a “troubled man,” but that doesn’t excuse his behavior. Robson closed the interview with, “Michael Jackson was an amazing talent, but he was also a pedophile.”

Michael Jackson’s estate are refuting Wade Robson’s claims by calling it an outrageous and pathetic money grab. Jermaine Jackson even responded to the allegations with, “Wade Robson is full of s**t.”

Who do you believe in this matter? Sound off in the comments.

