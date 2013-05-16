The Dream Skips The ‘IV Play’ In New Video

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

Popular singer-songwriter The Dream is readying his new album for release. In preparation for that, he dropped the visual for the sexy titular single “IV Play.” In the X-directed clip, The Dream gets his high roller swag on. Terius Nash emerges form a helicopter in a luxurious black fur coat with a few beautiful women wearing next to nothing. Throughout the video, The Dream watches as his women dance for him the way he imagined they would when he wrote the slinky sex jam. At the end of the day, The Dream’s women dance so seductively it makes you wonder why BET cancelled “Uncut.”

The video premiered on Vevo and The Dream spoke to the video sharing site about the vision he has for the album, “‘IV Play‘ is me jumping into the future and trying to leave the past behind. This album probably maintains about 25 percent of the fabric of what I’ve done musically, but the rest of it, I’ve really opened it up.”

Peep the video below.

