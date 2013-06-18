Fact Of The Day: Dwele Didn’t Actually Sing On “Think Twice”

Straight out of Detroit Michigan, Andwele “Dwele” Gardner has been an underrated soul singer on the scene since the year 2000. With a successful career in R&B and Neo Soul, including the popular collaboration with Kanye West for “Flashing Lights,” Dwele has had many great moments in music. But they all started from him performing at a place called Café Mahogany and being discovered by Batin and T3 and later introduced to the one and only J. Dilla.

Though plenty of people love to talk about Dwele’s vocals it was Dilla’s that actually impressed him, as he reveals that it was actually the late James Yancey singing in between puffs of weed on the track “Think Twice,” the cover of the Donald Byrd classic which appears on the 2001 album “Welcome To Detroit” and not him. Dwele played the bass, keys and the trumpet.

Watch TheUrbanDaily.com’s interview with Dwele where he talks about his Detroit roots.

[ooyala code=”I1cjJwNTqvr0wkp2lVVWPrk0eQW7rZMA” player_id=”null”]

