Fact Of The Day: Kendrick Lamar Explains The Van On Album Cover

As one of the bright young voices in hip-hop, Kendrick Lamar has taken the culture by storm garnering praise and cosigns form West coast luminaries like Snoop Doog and Dr. Dre while simultaneously receiving comparisons to east coast classic-makers like Nas for his first album “Good Kid M.A.A.D. City.” Painting vivid pictures of his life as a kid in Compton have been deemed impressive but it turns out he may have had some help.

In an interview with TheUrbanDaily.com entitled “My First Car” he revealed that the van on the front cover was in fact the van talked about throughout the entire album and that he really did use it to pick up homies such as J Rock and dealt with complaints from his parents who really were in the video for “Backseat Freestyle.”

Watch the full video below:

[ooyala code=”M0YmVpYjq2KUu-7fEZV4WEWzv73sQPWv” player_id=”null”]

Get more “Facts Of The Day” on TheUrbandaily.com:

Kendrick Lamar Tops MTV’s Hottest MCs List

Also On The Urban Daily: