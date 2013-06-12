Spurs Embarrass Heat, Tony Parker Questionable For Game 4

One good blowout deserves another. After The Miami Heat bounced back in game two of The NBA Finals with a 103 to 84 beat down, The Spurs and their sharp-shooting supporting cast gave the defending champs a 113-77 drubbing in Texas Tuesday night.

Spurs Danny Green and Gary Neal combined to drain thirteen 3-pointers and lead all scorers, while The Heat’s “Big 3” could only manage 43 points between them.

“Honestly, I just have to play better,” said James, who only had 4 points in the first half. “I can’t have a performance like tonight and expect to win.”

Heat fans have one glimmer of hope. Spurs All-Star Tony Parker went to the locker room in the third quarter to have his hamstring evaluated. He will have an MRI on Wednesday and is questionable for game 4.

