The Game Calls New Jersey’s Saggy Pants Ban ‘Racist’

People will sometimes go to the extreme to prove a point. Rappers are no exception. West coast rapper The Game is highly upset at the new saggy pants ban in New Jersey. He is so angry at the pants on the waist movement that he likened the ban to slavery. Yes, The Game said a ban on sagging pants is tantamount to slavery.

The beach city of Wildwood, New Jersey has put a ban on the unsavory trend of wearing your pants below your waistline. the recently passed law makes it so you can’t wear your pants three inches below your hips on the boardwalk. First time offenders get hit with a fine between $25-$100 and after the first offense, the fine goes up to $200. You can also be sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

The Game was furious when he heard about the sagging ban, so much so that he said, “N***as should sag down to their socks out there. They trying to get people to not sag, please. Can’t tell people how to wear their f***ing clothes. What time are we in? This ain’t the f***ing slave days. F*** that.”

Because The Game is so down with the sagging movement, he offered to pay the tickets for the first five people who get slapped with the sagging fine. “I am with the sagging movement. First five people to get fines, I will pay their tickets … I will go there and sag cause I am a sagging Sagittarius.”

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone also has issues with the New Jersey law. He says, “Are they talking about black people? How can they do that? This is racist and ridiculous.”

Despite black rappers calling the law racists, white rappers have qualms about the ban too. Mac Miller has a problem with the community service part of the deal. “I just think that’s ridiculous because no one has time to do that much community service. I sag and will sag anywhere I go.”

No matter what rappers say about the law, it will still go into effect on July 2nd. And I’m from New Jersey so I can say with confidence that Wildwood Police don’t play that mess.

