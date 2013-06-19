Fact of The Day: Jill Scott Voiced Storm In “Black Panther” Cartoon [VIDEO]

Is there anything Jill Scott can’t do? The Philly-bred songstress has captivated millions of fans with her honey coated vocals and wowed us with her acting prowess in “Why Did I Get Married” and her own HBO mini-series “No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency.” In 2010, Scott used both her talents, going behind the mic to voice the baddest bish in the Marvel universe, Ororo Munroe/Storm in the 2010 “Black Panther” animated series.

Helmed by producer Reginald Hudlin, the all-star cast included Djimon Hounsou as T’Challa/Black Panther, Kerry Washington and Alfre Woodard. In an interview with the L.A. Times, Hudlin recalled Scott’s reaction when he asked her to voice the lightning wielding mutant:

“I was explaining Storm to her and she goes, ‘Oh, you don’t understand. When I was a kid I made a list of things that I wanted to do … and one of them was to play Storm. So, I was happy when you called, but I wasn’t surprised.’ I was like ‘Wow!’ This is destiny. This is fantastic!”

Watch Jill in action as Storm in “Black Panther” clip below (5:10 min. mark):

GET More Facts of The Day At The Urban Daily!

Fact of The Day: Dwele Didn’t Actually Sing On “Think Twice”

Fact of The Day: Ciara Dropped An N-Bomb For Love

FACT OF THE DAY: Rapsody’s “Honda Accord Music” Was A True Story

Fact Of The Day: Earth, Wind & Fire’s Original Name Was…