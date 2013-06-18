The Roots Band Enlist Celebrity Friends To Celebrate America’s Birthday

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Members of the house band for NBC’s “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and the official Music Curators for the City of Philadelphia, The Roots, have rallied up an all star cast of celebrity friends and entertainers to celebrate America’s birthday in style in the City of Brotherly Love.

Recording artists, J. Cole, Jill Scott, Ne-Yo, Marsha Ambrosius, Demi Lovato, John Mayer and a line up of surprise guests will serenade America with a jam packed line up of performances in celebration of America’s birthday celebration. The hometown heroes will perform and serve as the house band.

Drawing over 600,000 attendees each year, Philly Jam is dubbed as the largest free concert in America. In honor of its 20th year in production, VH1 and MTV’s Palladia have teamed up with the city to air a live broadcast of the free concert and firework show to over 95 million homes on Thursday, July 4th from 8-11 PM EST.

Comedian & actor, Kevin Hart, is set to host the show. A preview of what to expect can be seen in a hilarious video with Questlove and Black Thought of The Roots.

Philadelphia’s live entertainment, festivals, and events during the summer months have become an increasing popular destination for concert-goers and tourists across the nation. Philly Jam is anticipated to be far larger than other popular music festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. Philly Jam will precede the 6th annual Taste of Philadelphia open-air food festival that commences on July 5th and the 2nd Annual Budweiser Made in America Festival.

Wawa Welcome America! is a multi-day festival that celebrates America’s birthday in America’s birthplace, Philadelphia. The festival has hosted an array of performers over the years and has helped cement Philadelphia as one of the destinations to be at for Fourth of July. For more information on Philly Jam, please visit: www.welcomeamerica.org.